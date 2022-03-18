Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $394.94 million, a P/E ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $209,122.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Willdan Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 77,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Willdan Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 683.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.