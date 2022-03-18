Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Sells $209,122.32 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $209,122.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WLDN traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 99,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,997. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.40 million, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLDN. TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

