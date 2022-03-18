Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $552.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.17. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $322.38 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $245.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.