Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,210 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $104.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average is $149.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.