Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,146 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after buying an additional 308,579 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,088,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,049,000 after buying an additional 251,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,685,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.57.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $95,085.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,174 shares of company stock valued at $450,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $90.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

