Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145,548 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.1% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $233.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

