Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $402,911,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.31 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

