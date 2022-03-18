Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 39.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $58.84. 9,049,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,617,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

