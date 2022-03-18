Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in AES by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AES by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AES by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.41. 5,756,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.92%.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.