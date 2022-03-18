Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.17.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

