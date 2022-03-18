Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after purchasing an additional 308,579 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.57.

GWRE stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $71,451.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $95,085.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,174 shares of company stock valued at $450,228 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

