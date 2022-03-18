Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after buying an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after buying an additional 62,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,238,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after buying an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,933,000 after buying an additional 59,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 748,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

