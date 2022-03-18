Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $105.44 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.49 and a 52-week high of $106.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.69.

