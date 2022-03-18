Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,045,000 after purchasing an additional 108,440 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 34.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $64.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.94. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

