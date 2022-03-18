Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 237,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $4,820,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $84.05 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

