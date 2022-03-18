Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.43. 637,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,154. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.90 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

