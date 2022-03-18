Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.11 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,103 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

