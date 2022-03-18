Whittier Trust Co. Has $22.62 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.99 and a 200-day moving average of $185.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $164.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.