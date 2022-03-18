Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $405.41 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

