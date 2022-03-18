Whittier Trust Co. Buys 408 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

