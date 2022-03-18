Whittier Trust Co. Buys 408 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
