Whittier Trust Co. Buys 117,112 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117,112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 78,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,076,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

