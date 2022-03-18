Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,676 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $52,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $216,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $572.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.63 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

