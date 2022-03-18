Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown Sells 45,675 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 45,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.26, for a total transaction of C$2,798,009.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at C$1,866,135.96.

WPM stock traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$60.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,722. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.30. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$64.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

