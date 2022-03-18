Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Update

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyco Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of WEYS opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.54. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 61.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

