Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$30.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.75. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of C$16.30 and a twelve month high of C$32.35.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

