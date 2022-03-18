Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.39.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.96, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.53. Welltower has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Welltower by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

