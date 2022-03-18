Wells Fargo & Company Trims Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Target Price to $59.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.27.

DRE opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $40.59 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

