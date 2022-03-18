Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price to $65.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDAY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.90.

NYSE CDAY opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

