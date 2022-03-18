Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $14.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HYFM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $71.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.