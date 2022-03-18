Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $21.15

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $24.47. Weibo shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 11,904 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

