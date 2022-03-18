Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $21.15

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $24.47. Weibo shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 11,904 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
