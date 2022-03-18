Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Money Express (IMXI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for International Money Express (NASDAQ: IMXI):

3/16/2022 – International Money Express had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $22.00 to $25.00.

3/11/2022 – International Money Express was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

3/8/2022 – International Money Express had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $20.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – International Money Express had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,055. The company has a market cap of $833.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $21.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Get International Money Express Inc alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after buying an additional 346,491 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 31.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 238,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $2,193,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $1,995,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.