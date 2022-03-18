Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RadNet (RDNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) recently:

3/15/2022 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/12/2022 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2022 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2022 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,326. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.96 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,335,000 after acquiring an additional 435,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after acquiring an additional 538,951 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,072,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,298,000 after acquiring an additional 330,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RadNet by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 963,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 190,570 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

