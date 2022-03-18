Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 53,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.97. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

