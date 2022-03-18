Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,755,000 after acquiring an additional 240,307 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

