WD-40 Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for WD-40 in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $187.03 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $184.68 and a 52 week high of $321.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of -0.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

