Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 116.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

WRBY opened at $27.70 on Friday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 404,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,084,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

