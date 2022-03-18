Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) EVP Paula A. Pryor Sells 1,652 Shares of Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.42 and its 200 day moving average is $134.34. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WD shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

