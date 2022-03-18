VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%.
Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,761. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.
VYNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.