VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,761. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 73,642 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 66,959 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.