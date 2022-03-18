Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

VYNT stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Vyant Bio has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

