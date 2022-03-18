Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport (NYSEARCA:IGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGA opened at $9.55 on Friday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $10.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter.

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2020, over $245 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions.

