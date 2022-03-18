Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VOW3. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €248.73 ($273.33).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €155.46 ($170.84) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a one year high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €176.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €183.91.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.