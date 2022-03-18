Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €248.73 ($273.33).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOW3 shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ETR VOW3 traded up €4.64 ($5.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting €155.64 ($171.03). The company had a trading volume of 2,479,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a one year high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is €176.94 and its 200-day moving average is €183.91.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

