Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Down 20.3% in February

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VLCN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,700. Volcon has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $17.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Volcon during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Volcon in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

