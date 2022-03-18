Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Up 7%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 2,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 407,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

VVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,710,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,848,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 39,162 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

