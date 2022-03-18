Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,403.75 ($18.25).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.12) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,046.50 ($13.61) on Friday. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 882 ($11.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.57). The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,030.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

