Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) price objective on the stock.

VTY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.12) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistry Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,381.89 ($17.97).

LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,038 ($13.50) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,030.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 882 ($11.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.57).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

