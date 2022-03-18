Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 325,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 551,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $691.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 269,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

