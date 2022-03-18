Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Gap Down to $218.20

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $218.20, but opened at $210.00. Virtus Investment Partners shares last traded at $225.60, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.36. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 38.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth about $890,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 180.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

