Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NFJ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 239,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,057. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

