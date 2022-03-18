Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRDN. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 87,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 102,285 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,978,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$20.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 78,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,854. The company has a market cap of $518.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.